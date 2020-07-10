Alice L. Vandenbusch
Green Bay - Alice Louise (Detrie) Vandenbusch, 98, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on February 23, 2020, at a local care facility.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Private entombment will take place at the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
. THE CHURCH ASKS THAT YOU WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHILE IN ATTENDANCE.