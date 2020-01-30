|
|
Alice LaBelle
Green Bay - Alice LaBelle, age 72, passed away January 29, 2020, of natural causes. She was born September 30, 1947, to the late Lloyd and Alma LaBelle.
She is survived by her sister, Lu (Ron) Cattelan and brother, Dan (Vi) LaBelle. She is also survived by nephews, Russell (special friend Lorna), Ross (Rachel), Rory (Michelle) and niece, Renee (Tetsuya) Yamada.
The family extends their gratitude to Amy and staff at Bufflehead Home for the care given to Alice, and for keeping her healthy and happy.
Services will be private.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020