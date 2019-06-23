Alice Louise Dretzka (Ali)



Green Bay - Alice Louise Dretzka (Ali), 69, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Monday, June 17, 2019. Ali fought an inspiring 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer, but handled her illness with grace, determination, humor and optimism. Ali's family was by her side when she soared to Heaven with beautiful wings.



Ali was born December 25, 1949 in New London, WI. She loved growing up in the small town of Weyauwega, WI. There she developed a passion for nature, rescuing animals and all-season outdoor fun; especially boating, camping and endless hours of horse and barn time. Ali graduated from the UW-Stevens Point with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later earned her Master's Degree from Lesley College. Ali taught Primary Education for the Howard-Suamico School District for 33 years and enjoyed subbing as well as being a teacher mentor after retirement. Children were her pure joy.



On June 28, 1975 Ali married her soulmate and best friend, Thomas R. Dretzka; who preceded her in death in 2018. They shared 43 years together with infinite amazing memories! The best part was raising and watching their son, Jon, grow and develop into the wonderful father, son and man that he is… and welcoming his beautiful wife Heather and their three children into the family. Ali cherished her family and developed lifelong friendships. She was an angel on earth to many; exuding happiness and always kind, with a twinkle in her eye and a keen wit. Ali had many gifts and abilities. She grew beautiful gardens, created welcoming interiors, and sincerely connected with other people as a part of her nature.



Special Thanks to Tim O'Conner, Amanda Bornfleth, Sue Bonn, Mel Rusk, Linda Thill, Diane Anderson, Connie Leischow, Ann VanEss, Barb Wohlt, JoAnn Larsen, and Jean and Mike Sherman, who all constantly kept in touch, with love, silliness and support. Also, to Ali's wonderful sister Ane and her brothers Nick and Jack, whose care for her, and love, was never ending and always comforting.



One of Ali's fondest memories was of the family reunions in Weyauwega, laughing on the porch and drinking Old Fashioneds. Cheers in Memory of a wonderful life lived!



Ali is survived by her son, Jonathon (Heather) Dretzka; 3 grandchildren: Isabella, Mason and Adelyn; Sister, Ane (Wayne) Gardner; Brother, Jack (Sharon) Wohlt; Brother, Nick (Jan) Wohlt; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; and many very close friends.



Ali's Celebration of Life and memorial service will be held at the Rock Garden 1951 Bond St. Green Bay, WI on Thursday, June 27. Visitation from 3:30 to 5:30 and service to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Ali's memory.



Ali's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the people at the Bellin Cancer Center and Unity Hospice for their care throughout Ali's fight.