Alice (VandenBush) Nelson
Green Bay - Alice (VandenBush) Nelson, 100, Green Bay, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus, January 24, 2020. Born on August 3, 1919, she is the daughter of the late Albert and Nellie VandenBush. On April 15, 1939, she married Arbin Nelson in Green Bay and he preceded her in death on September 10, 2010, after seventy one years of marriage. She was a member of St Francis Xavier Cathedral for sixty six years and assisted with sacristy maintenance. Alice enjoyed baking, canning, gardening and her specialty was her tomatoes. She was most proud of her family, faith, and her home.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon (Don) Wright, Ocean Reef, FL; Susan (Neil Wells) Hrubesky, Palas Hill, IL.; Wendy (Dale) Besson, De Pere; seven grandchildren, John (Betty) Wright, Annie (Brian) Zvonecek, Betsy (Justin) Garrett, Nicole (Steve) Marion, Matthew (Michelle) Hrubesky, Peter (Michelle) Hrubesky, and Jessica (Benny) Brojde; eighteen great-grandchildren; great great granddaughter; four siblings, Esther (Harold) Jenquin, Katy Wagner, Mary Ann Horkman, and Tony Horkman.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arbin; brothers, Bob Vandenbush and Hank VandenBush; sisters, Marge Miller and Janet Harwood.
Visitation at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, 139 S. Madison St., Saturday February 1, from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Rev. Brian Belongia officiating. Entombment at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice and Birch Creek for their care of our mom. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy please direct donations to St Vincent DePaul or Paul's Pantry where our dad volunteered in Alice's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 30, 2020