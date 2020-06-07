Alice Odelia Ley
Alice Odelia Ley

Oconto Falls - Alice Odelia Ley, 80, Oconto Falls, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at ThedaCare in Neenah.

Visitation with the urn present will take place after 9am on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of memorial services at 10:30am at the funeral home. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Jones Funeral Service
JUN
13
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Jones Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
