Alice "Chick" Sederstrom



Shawano - Alice A. "Chick" Sederstrom, age 84, of Shawano, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence in De Pere with her family by her side. She was born on August 8, 1936, in Shawano, daughter of the late Percy and Marie (McAllister) Funk. Chick graduated from Shawano High School. After high school she graduated from nursing school in Milwaukee with her LPN. On May 25, 1957, Chick was united in marriage to Dean R. Sederstrom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. She worked for Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and retired in 1971. Chick and a few fellow colleges began home hospice care through Bellin Hospital. This was the first of its kind in the Green Bay area. She enjoyed, golf, the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger football, fishing, making soups, her winters in Florida with Dean before his passing, and especially spending time with her family and friends.



Chick is survived by; her children, James (Nancy) Sederstrom of De Pere, Todd (Kara) Sederstrom of Green Bay and Candace (Dave) Rieth of Adell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Dan Dolezal, Rachel (Fiancé, Troy Schmitt) Sederstrom, Melinda (Tony) Olson, Hunter Hulbert, Chris Rieth and Ashley Rieth; great grandchildren Bryce, Hayden, Henley and baby Olson on the way and half-brother Terry Rindt.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and stepfather, Kenneth Rindt.



A funeral service for Chick will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Town of Washington, W4496 County Road E, Bonduel WI 54107 with Rev. Steven Pockat Officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Shawano. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Swedberg Zastrow Funeral Home in Cecil, from 4 pm - 8pm, and again on Wednesday at the church from 10 am until the time of services. Masks are optional for visitors. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Chick's name and may be directed to her family.



The family of Chick would like to extend a special thank you to Unity hospice and Ann from the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence for her compassionate care.









