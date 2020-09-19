1/1
Alice "Chick" Sederstrom
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice "Chick" Sederstrom

Shawano - Alice A. "Chick" Sederstrom, age 84, of Shawano, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence in De Pere with her family by her side. She was born on August 8, 1936, in Shawano, daughter of the late Percy and Marie (McAllister) Funk. Chick graduated from Shawano High School. After high school she graduated from nursing school in Milwaukee with her LPN. On May 25, 1957, Chick was united in marriage to Dean R. Sederstrom at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shawano. She worked for Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and retired in 1971. Chick and a few fellow colleges began home hospice care through Bellin Hospital. This was the first of its kind in the Green Bay area. She enjoyed, golf, the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badger football, fishing, making soups, her winters in Florida with Dean before his passing, and especially spending time with her family and friends.

Chick is survived by; her children, James (Nancy) Sederstrom of De Pere, Todd (Kara) Sederstrom of Green Bay and Candace (Dave) Rieth of Adell; six grandchildren, Jessica (Dan Dolezal, Rachel (Fiancé, Troy Schmitt) Sederstrom, Melinda (Tony) Olson, Hunter Hulbert, Chris Rieth and Ashley Rieth; great grandchildren Bryce, Hayden, Henley and baby Olson on the way and half-brother Terry Rindt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and stepfather, Kenneth Rindt.

A funeral service for Chick will be held at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church - Town of Washington, W4496 County Road E, Bonduel WI 54107 with Rev. Steven Pockat Officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Shawano. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Swedberg Zastrow Funeral Home in Cecil, from 4 pm - 8pm, and again on Wednesday at the church from 10 am until the time of services. Masks are optional for visitors. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Chick's name and may be directed to her family.

The family of Chick would like to extend a special thank you to Unity hospice and Ann from the Jack and Engrid Meng Hospice Residence for her compassionate care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Swedberg-Zastro Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Town of Washington
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Town of Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg-Zastro Funeral Home
414 S. Warrington Ave.
Cecil, WI 54111
(715) 745-2675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swedberg-Zastro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved