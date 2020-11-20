Alice Thyssen
Oconto - Alice M. Thyssen, 86, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was born July 18, 1934 in Freedom to Melvin and Martha (Stiljies) Randerson.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Grauvogl; a son, Gerald Thyssen; three grandchildren, Josie Grauvogl, Jordon Grauvogl, Jessie (Michelle) Grauvogl; three great grandchildren, Gavin Grauvogel, Meadow Saeger, Legend Cleven; nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; a son, Thomas; two grandsons, Richie and Jacob Grauvogl; and a son-in-law, Dick Grauvogl.
Private graveside services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in De Pere. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.