Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Alice V. Engstrom

Alice V. Engstrom Obituary
Alice V. Engstrom

Green Bay - Alice V. Engstrom, 70, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Born May 29, 1949, in Ishpeming, MI and adopted by Albert and Ruth (Olson) Engstrom. Alice graduated both high school and cosmetology school. She proudly worked for the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul and loved her feline friend, Chance.

Alice will be buried with her parents in Aurora Cemetery, Kingsford, MI. Condolences may be shared at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.

Thank you to Barb and Jerry, Lakeland Care, Unity Hospice and Tina Pickard.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
