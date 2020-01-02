|
|
Alice V. Engstrom
Green Bay - Alice V. Engstrom, 70, passed away Jan. 1, 2020. Born May 29, 1949, in Ishpeming, MI and adopted by Albert and Ruth (Olson) Engstrom. Alice graduated both high school and cosmetology school. She proudly worked for the Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul and loved her feline friend, Chance.
Alice will be buried with her parents in Aurora Cemetery, Kingsford, MI. Condolences may be shared at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.
Thank you to Barb and Jerry, Lakeland Care, Unity Hospice and Tina Pickard.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020