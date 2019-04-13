|
|
Alison Lemmens
Denmark - Alison Ann Lemmens, age 44, resident of Deerfield, IL and formerly of Denmark, the daughter of Jane (McCauley) and the late Darrell Lemmens, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born November 19, 1974 in Green Bay. Alison graduated from Marquette University Magna Cum Laude in 1997, and then attained her Juris Doctor from DePaul University in Chicago in 2001. She furthered her education at Northwestern University in Chicago and obtained a master of laws degree in international taxation. She currently worked at Abbott Labs in Abbott Park, IL and traveled often for work with her wonderful co-workers, including to: Vietnam, India, Switzerland, Germany, Gibraltar, and France. As an avid traveler, she also enjoyed trips to: Italy, Greece, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Kenya and Tanzania for pleasure. During her career, she worked for: Harley Davidson; Recka, Joannes and Associates; PwC; O'Keefe, Lyons and Hynes; McDermott, Will and Emery.
Survivors include her mother Jane Lemmens; sister and brother: Ellen (Matt) Goetsch and Bryan (Julie) Lemmens; nieces and nephews: Emilia (goddaughter), Elizabeth and Jonah Goetsch, Jacob and Nathan Lemmens; special friend Andrew Rogers and his children Katherine and Ben; godfather Roger (Pam) Lemmens; uncle Kenneth (special friend Nancy Moe) Lemmens; a great-aunt Dorothy Lemmens, as well as many cousins and friends. Alison dearly loved her nieces and nephews and spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell; grandparents Robert and Eleanor (Kwitek) McCauley and George and Lorraine (VandenLangenberg) Lemmens; as well as a godmother Connie Hermes.
Family and friends may pay their respects at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark Chapel, 536 County Road R, Denmark, on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-8 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Friends are then requested to meet at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark for a 10:30 am mass with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019