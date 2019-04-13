Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Denmark, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison Lemmens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Lemmens


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alison Lemmens Obituary
Alison Lemmens

Denmark - Alison Ann Lemmens, age 44, resident of Deerfield, IL and formerly of Denmark, the daughter of Jane (McCauley) and the late Darrell Lemmens, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was born November 19, 1974 in Green Bay. Alison graduated from Marquette University Magna Cum Laude in 1997, and then attained her Juris Doctor from DePaul University in Chicago in 2001. She furthered her education at Northwestern University in Chicago and obtained a master of laws degree in international taxation. She currently worked at Abbott Labs in Abbott Park, IL and traveled often for work with her wonderful co-workers, including to: Vietnam, India, Switzerland, Germany, Gibraltar, and France. As an avid traveler, she also enjoyed trips to: Italy, Greece, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Kenya and Tanzania for pleasure. During her career, she worked for: Harley Davidson; Recka, Joannes and Associates; PwC; O'Keefe, Lyons and Hynes; McDermott, Will and Emery.

Survivors include her mother Jane Lemmens; sister and brother: Ellen (Matt) Goetsch and Bryan (Julie) Lemmens; nieces and nephews: Emilia (goddaughter), Elizabeth and Jonah Goetsch, Jacob and Nathan Lemmens; special friend Andrew Rogers and his children Katherine and Ben; godfather Roger (Pam) Lemmens; uncle Kenneth (special friend Nancy Moe) Lemmens; a great-aunt Dorothy Lemmens, as well as many cousins and friends. Alison dearly loved her nieces and nephews and spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her father, Darrell; grandparents Robert and Eleanor (Kwitek) McCauley and George and Lorraine (VandenLangenberg) Lemmens; as well as a godmother Connie Hermes.

Family and friends may pay their respects at Cotter Funeral Home- Denmark Chapel, 536 County Road R, Denmark, on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-8 pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Friends are then requested to meet at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark for a 10:30 am mass with Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now