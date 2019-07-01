Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Dupont
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan "Al" Dupont

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allan "Al" Dupont Obituary
Allan "Al" Dupont

Green Bay - Allan "Al" Dupont, 65, Green Bay, passed away June 28, 2019. Born on January 12, 1954, he is the son of Mary (Dart) Dupont and the late Maynard Dupont. He graduated from Preble High School class of '72. Al married the former Paula Sutter on August 9, 1986, in Green Bay. He worked for many years with his father at Dupont Products Inc. before attending the University of Wisconsin Green Bay where he received his bachelors degree. Al then went on to work for the Salvation Army as a Case Worker for fifteen years. He loved camping, gardening, and sang in the church worship team at Christ Community Lutheran Church.

Al is survived by his wife, Paula; mother, Mary Dupont; son, Jeremiah; brothers and sister, Dean (Chris) Dupont, Susan Dupont, and Jim (Ann) Dupont; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mark (Evelyn) Sutter, Greg (Janet) Sutter, Gretchen (Rudy) Velasquez, Roberta Sutter, Rod Chevalier, Vicki Sutter, and Bob Stewart; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Maynard; brother, Steve Dupont; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Eileen Sutter; brother-in-law, Mike Sutter; sisters-in-law, Andrea Stewart, and Kris Chevalier.

Visitation at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 1742 Servant Way, Tuesday, July 9, from 1 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3 PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 1 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.