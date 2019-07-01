|
|
Allan "Al" Dupont
Green Bay - Allan "Al" Dupont, 65, Green Bay, passed away June 28, 2019. Born on January 12, 1954, he is the son of Mary (Dart) Dupont and the late Maynard Dupont. He graduated from Preble High School class of '72. Al married the former Paula Sutter on August 9, 1986, in Green Bay. He worked for many years with his father at Dupont Products Inc. before attending the University of Wisconsin Green Bay where he received his bachelors degree. Al then went on to work for the Salvation Army as a Case Worker for fifteen years. He loved camping, gardening, and sang in the church worship team at Christ Community Lutheran Church.
Al is survived by his wife, Paula; mother, Mary Dupont; son, Jeremiah; brothers and sister, Dean (Chris) Dupont, Susan Dupont, and Jim (Ann) Dupont; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mark (Evelyn) Sutter, Greg (Janet) Sutter, Gretchen (Rudy) Velasquez, Roberta Sutter, Rod Chevalier, Vicki Sutter, and Bob Stewart; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maynard; brother, Steve Dupont; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Eileen Sutter; brother-in-law, Mike Sutter; sisters-in-law, Andrea Stewart, and Kris Chevalier.
Visitation at Christ Community Lutheran Church, 1742 Servant Way, Tuesday, July 9, from 1 PM until the time of the memorial service at 3 PM.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 1 to July 7, 2019