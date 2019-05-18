|
Allan E. Hasenjager
Town of Sevastopol - Allan Edward Hasenjager, 89, of the Town of Sevastopol, was called Home to be with the Lord, Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 at Anna's Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay with family at his side.
He was born June 4, 1929 in the Town of Jacksonport, the son of Orville Carl Hasenjager and Amanda Florence (Bley) Hasenjager. Allan attended Sunny Point School in the Town of Egg Harbor for eight years. He then began a period in his life that had a large influence as he worked for Bertschinger Lumber and Feed Mill in Egg Harbor for several years. On February 26, 1949, Allan married Audrey Ann Peterson at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy where he remained a lifelong member. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Together, Allan and Audrey owned dairy farms in Egg Harbor and in the Town of Sevastopol. In the mid-1960s, he became a sales representative for the Clay Equipment Corporation and later adding MFS Grain Systems, Jamesway Barn Equipment, and Rochester Silos.
"He had very few interests other than work, making money, being productive. He viewed any other activities as waste. There was no one who had a stronger work ethic than him. He could motivate those of us around him to accomplish things we did not think were possible."
Allan will be missed by his dear wife, Audrey, with whom he was blessed with over 70 years of marriage; son and daughter, Daniel (Janice) Hasenjager of Green Bay and Jane (Mike) Stouder of Republic, MO; six grandchildren, Amanda (Dave) Duchan and Eric Hasenjager, Heather (Jeremy) Johnson, John Stouder, Sheryl (Justin) Portis, and Jason (Beth) Stouder; three step-grandchildren, Tricia Spice, and Ryan Kruse and Mike Stouder, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Conner and Rylee, Olivia and Amaya, Allan, and Emalyne and Wyatt; six step-great-grandchildren, Craig and Isabella Kruse, Logan and Lily Johnson, and James and Ashley Stouder; siblings, June Kruetter of Watertown, Don (Barbara) Hasenjager of the Town of Sevastopol, Audrey (Elton) Neinas of White Lake and also of Florida, Elaine (Don) Neinas of the Town of Sevastopol, Glenn (Penny Olson) Hasenjager of the Town of Jacksonport, Leon (Rosemary) Hasenjager of the Town of Gibraltar, Linda (Kerry) Moore of Sister Bay, and Clyde (Linda) Hasenjager of the Town of Sevastopol, siblings-in-law, Donna Peterson of the Town of Sevastopol, LaVerne Vandermause of Kiel, Donna Peterson of Sturgeon Bay, Shirley (Jerry) Coleman of Enumclaw, WA; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, James Robert Hasenjager; siblings-in-law, Clyde Kruetter, Jr., Anita Hasenjager, Robert Peterson, Maynard Vandermause, Donald Peterson, Gladys (Harvey) Jonas, and Alden VanDyke; and other relatives.
The funeral service for Allan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Valmy with Pastor Benjamin Enstad officiating. Burial will be in Zion Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in West Jacksonport.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with a devotion to conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church, Tuesday morning, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Allan's name for St. John Ev. Lutheran Church or Zion Ev. Lutheran School.
"Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Unity Hospice and Anna's Healthcare for the love and excellent care given to Allan for the past ten years. Also, a special thank you goes out to Clyde Hasenjager for being available to assist our family at any time."
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Allan may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019