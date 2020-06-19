Allan Rose Pagel
Allan Rose Pagel

Denmark - Allan Ross Pagel, 85, of Denmark, passed away from natural causes on Sunday, June 14th, 2020.

A private service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at First United Presbyterian Church, De Pere, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to your favorite charity in Allan's name. Full obituary at www.hansenfuneralservice.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
