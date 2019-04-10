|
Allen George Burgoyne
- - Allen G. Burgoyne passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 at a rehabilitation center near his residence in Connecticut. Allen was born in Green Bay, on April 7, 1936, the son of Rudolph Joseph and Mildred Allen Burgoyne. He attended Cathedral School and was a member of the East High School class of 1954. Allen graduated from Carleton College and Duke University Law School. For many years he lived and practiced corporate law in the New York metropolitan area. He also owned and managed a real estate agency in Westchester County, NY. He returned to Green Bay in recent years to visit relatives and old friends and to attend reunions of the remaining members of the Cathedral School Class of 1950, gatherings he always enjoyed.
In the past several years, Allen lived in New Hampshire and Connecticut. In Wolfeboro, NH he had been active in the Newcomers Club and local town government. He moved his permanent residence to Southbury, CT in 2013.
Allen loved a good football game, particularly if it involved the Packers, and also enjoyed listening to opera and playing an occasional game of Scrabble.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Hogan Burgoyne. Survivors are his son, Brendan Michael Burgoyne, of Greenwich, CT; his sister, Mary Clare Snyder (Alan) of Los Angeles, CA; his niece, Alana Clare Snyder, of Austin, TX; his nephew, John Burgoyne Snyder, of Philadelphia, PA; and the love of his life, Donna Laviano.
Burial arrangements are private. Contributions in Allen's name may be made to the Smile Train Children's Charity at smiletrain.org/donate.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019