Allen Larsen
Allen Larsen

Green Bay - Allen Larsen, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. He was born to Gordon and Lorraine (Bartels) Larsen on September 16, 1944. His mother died two days after he was born. His dad remarried to Anna (Heesaker) Larsen. Three other siblings joined the family, Peggy, Thomas and Charles.

Allen graduated from East Green Bay High School, Class of 1962. After graduating he joined the U.S. Navy and was part of the Naval Blockade on the USS Truckee A0147 during the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He resided most of his life in California, Nevada and Florida. After Allen retired, he moved back to the Green Bay area to be near his family.

He loved to play board games, chess, cards and computer games. Allen also loved the Packers and watching the games with his family. He played Sheeps Head often at Allouez Senior Center. Allen enjoyed being with his friends especially at Bible Study from Seventh Day Adventist. He was a kind and generous soul.

Allen is survived by his sister, Peggy (Daniel) Wellens; a brother, Chuck (Joan) Larsen; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine (Bartels) Larsen; his brother, Thomas Larsen; parents, Gordon and Anna Larsen.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude the service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Allen Larsen family and they will be forwarded on.

Allen's family would like to thank Jim Seiler and Glen and Vern Fitzgerald for being wonderful friends to Allen. A special thank you is also extended to the staffs of Heartland Home Health and Heartland Hospice.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
