Allen Larsen

Green Bay - Allen Larsen, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude the service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Allen Larsen family and they will be forwarded on.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
AUG
21
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
August 18, 2020
Peggy and Chuck sorry to hear about Allen
Rob and Carol Gezella
