Allen Larsen
Green Bay - Allen Larsen, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors will conclude the service. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all-in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Allen Larsen family and they will be forwarded on.