Services
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
920-848-2222
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Funeral Service
107 South Franklin Street
Oconto Falls, WI 54154
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Rowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma M. Rowell


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma M. Rowell Obituary
Alma M. Rowell

Abrams - Alma M. Rowell, 95, Abrams, died suddenly Friday, September 6, 2019 at home while doing something she enjoyed, working out in her yard. Her parents immigrated to the US from Poland in 1904. Alma was born December 17, 1923 in Abrams on the family farm to John and Walney (Rozinski) Jendrzejak. She grew up on the family farm and attended Knowles Elementary School in Abrams.

On February 14, 1942 she married Harvey C. Rowell. The couple lived in Abrams all of their married lives where they owned and operated a family farm and raised seven children. Alma always liked being around children as well as caring and cooking for her large family. She was a 4-H leader when her children were young and volunteered as a children's leader for the Farmers Union. Alma liked picking all kinds of berries which she put to good use with her good cooking skills. While it was still operating, she belonged to the Abrams United Methodist Church.

Survivors are her six children, Edward Rowell, Green Bay; Carolyn Kittredge and friend Carl, Lena; Rita (Jim) Gatz, David (Debbie) Rowell, Michael (Lori) Rowell, Vickie (Richard) Jaeger, all of Abrams; 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey in 2010, one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Nick Hunter, four brothers, John, Stanley, Leo and Edward Jendrzejak, four sisters, Lucille Marino, Helen Makowski, two infant twin sisters and son-in-law, Buck Kittredge.

Visitation will be held after 11am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service at 2pm with Pastor Henry Yoap officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now