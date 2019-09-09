|
Alma M. Rowell
Abrams - Alma M. Rowell, 95, Abrams, died suddenly Friday, September 6, 2019 at home while doing something she enjoyed, working out in her yard. Her parents immigrated to the US from Poland in 1904. Alma was born December 17, 1923 in Abrams on the family farm to John and Walney (Rozinski) Jendrzejak. She grew up on the family farm and attended Knowles Elementary School in Abrams.
On February 14, 1942 she married Harvey C. Rowell. The couple lived in Abrams all of their married lives where they owned and operated a family farm and raised seven children. Alma always liked being around children as well as caring and cooking for her large family. She was a 4-H leader when her children were young and volunteered as a children's leader for the Farmers Union. Alma liked picking all kinds of berries which she put to good use with her good cooking skills. While it was still operating, she belonged to the Abrams United Methodist Church.
Survivors are her six children, Edward Rowell, Green Bay; Carolyn Kittredge and friend Carl, Lena; Rita (Jim) Gatz, David (Debbie) Rowell, Michael (Lori) Rowell, Vickie (Richard) Jaeger, all of Abrams; 20 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harvey in 2010, one daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Nick Hunter, four brothers, John, Stanley, Leo and Edward Jendrzejak, four sisters, Lucille Marino, Helen Makowski, two infant twin sisters and son-in-law, Buck Kittredge.
Visitation will be held after 11am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service at 2pm with Pastor Henry Yoap officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18, 2019