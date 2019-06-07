|
Alma Mariucci
De Pere - Alma Louise Rager Mariucci, beloved wife, mother of seven children, grandmother of twelve grandchildren and great grandmother of 15 great grandchildren went to join God, and her beloved Blessed Virgin Mary, on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ardovino, and one sister in law, Louise of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Alma was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana June 6, 1924 and when married moved north to Iron Mountain, Michigan, then to De Pere, Wisconsin where she raised her family. She loved her children very much and especially cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Alma passed away due to complications of Alzheimer's/dementia. She will be sadly missed by her husband and family.
Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 9:00am until 10:45am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Parish, 220 S Michigan Ave., De Pere with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am, Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolence may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
A special thank you to the staff of Allouez Parkside Village and to Heartland Hospice for the care given to our mother. A memorial fund has been established for the .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2019