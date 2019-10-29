|
|
Alphian "Al" C. Metoxen
Oneida - Alphian "Al" Carl Metoxen, age 46, of Oneida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 27, 2019. Al was born August 28, 1973 the son of the late Roy K. and Lida H. (Parkhaurst) Metoxen. Family and friends may gather at Holy Apostle Church, 2937 Freedom Road, Oneida, WI, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Online condolences can be expressed at www.ryanfh.com. Al's family would like to thank the University of Minnesota Medical Center 4E Cardiovascular ICU for their gentle care. A memorial fund has been established in Al's name, or please consider a food donation to the Parish Hall on Saturday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019