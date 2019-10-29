Resources
More Obituaries for Alphian Metoxen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphian C. "Al" Metoxen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alphian C. "Al" Metoxen Obituary
Alphian "Al" C. Metoxen

Oneida - Alphian "Al" Carl Metoxen, age 46, of Oneida, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, October 27, 2019. Al was born August 28, 1973 the son of the late Roy K. and Lida H. (Parkhaurst) Metoxen. Family and friends may gather at Holy Apostle Church, 2937 Freedom Road, Oneida, WI, Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Online condolences can be expressed at www.ryanfh.com. Al's family would like to thank the University of Minnesota Medical Center 4E Cardiovascular ICU for their gentle care. A memorial fund has been established in Al's name, or please consider a food donation to the Parish Hall on Saturday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alphian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.