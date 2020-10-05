Alton "Al" Evan Gillis
Green Bay - Alton "Al" Evan Gillis, 96, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born on May 4, 1924 in Green Bay to Frank and Theresa (Van Ess) Gillis.
Al graduated from Green Bay West High School where he was a tennis champion. He served his country with the U.S. Navy during World War II. On July 5, 1947, Al married Jackie Campbell.
He enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, bird watching and fishing. Al always made people laugh with his great sense of humor.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Jackie; their children, Judith Bowers, Paul (Gretchen) Gillis and Steve Gillis; grandchildren, Steve Bowers, Jamie Bowers, Matthew Bowers, Chris Bowers, Nicole Bowers, Charlie Gillis, Henry Gillis, Stephanie Gillis, Melody Donnely; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Harold (Esther) Gillis.
A private service will be held. Burial will take place in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Sail on Grandpa Al.