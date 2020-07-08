Alvin Peter Funk
Cedar River, MI - Alvin Peter Funk, 76, passed away at his home in Cedar River, Michigan surrounded by loved ones on July 1, 2020. He was born in 1944 in Green Valley, Wisconsin to Casimir and Jean Funk. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. He worked construction, farmed the land and owned the pickle factory in Krakow, WI. He was devoted to his family and loved playing his button box and polka dancing. One of his great joys was fishing salmon in Alaska and Lake Michigan and tuna from the Gulf of Mexico. He could build and fix just about anything and was forever on the go. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Schreiber; daughters Carmen (Scott) Sauer, Christine (Steven) Dwyer; grandchildren, Amanda (Kevin) McGrath, Brett (Beth) Tritten, Breanna (Matt) Parish, Jon Sauer, E. Sophia Dwyer, Kate Dwyer, Michael Schreiber, Cassandra (Shamus) Doran, Kaylee (Patrick) Kavanagh, Molly Lewitzke; great-grandchildren, Natalie Tritten, Wyatt Parish, Elijah Tritten, Louisa McGrath, Nolan Doran; Siblings, Elaine (Larry) Hill, Barb (Norb) Berna, Pat (Darryl) Magee, Carol Liss, Norbert Funk; and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Richard, stepchildren Fred Schreiber and Kathy (Mark) Lewitzke. Due to current circumstances, a private family memorial will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
.
Anderson-Diehm Funeral Home is assisting the family.
On line condolences may be expressed at www.andersondiehm.com