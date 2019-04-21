Services
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mountain - Alvin Urbanek, age 75, Mountain, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was born October 24, 1943 in Green Bay to the late Willard and Nellie (McGahan) Urbanek. Al was employed by Proctor & Gamble Paper Co. for 31 years, retiring in 1995.

Al served his country in the U. S. Marine Corp. He was an avid golfer, visiting the golf course daily. He even won a Senior Tournament. He also enjoyed fishing and had a green thumb when it came to maintaining his yard, especially his flowers. He was an avid Packer Fan and always looked forward to visits from his granddaughters.

He is survived by his son, David Urbanek; two grandchildren, Kassidy and Megan; and his sister, Nancy Ama. In addition to his parents and his wife, Barbara, he is preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Urbanek.

Visitation for Al will be Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared on Al's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
