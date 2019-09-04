|
|
Alvina Schneider-Bargmann
Kewaunee - Alvina Schneider Bargmann, age 98 of Luxemburg, formerly of Kewaunee passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2019 at Scandinavia Court Assisted Living in Denmark following a short illness. She was born on May 8, 1921 to the late Henry and Rose (Routhieaux) Smeester.
Alvina married Ed Schneider on October 2, 1940 and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1990. She married Herbert Bargmann on May 30, 1994 and he preceded her in death in 2007.
Survivors include two daughters: Linda (Dennis) Arendt; Mary (special friend, Joe) Pilgrim; four sons: Ed (Molly) Schneider; Tom (Karen) Schneider; Don Schneider; Mike Schneider; a step-daughter: Linda Rubey; fifteen grandchildren and three step-grandchildren and their spouses and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister-in-law: Phyllis Smeester. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Virginia Schunke Saxe, one grandson, Daniel; three brothers: Melvin (Dorothy) Smeester; Carl (Alvina) Smeester; Henry Smeester; two sons-in-law: Don Schunke; John Saxe and a step-son in law: Gary Rubey.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1012 Wisconsin Ave. Kewaunee until the time of services. The funeral service will be hld at 11:00 a.m. by Pastor John Moll. Burial, will be in Riverview Cemetery following the funeral lunch .
The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, Scandinavian Court and Bornemann Nursing Home for the care and concern they gave Alvina and her family. Also to all of her friends that visited her.
Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019