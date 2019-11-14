|
|
Alyson Krzewina
De Pere - Alyson Krzewina, age 44 of De Pere, passed away on November 13, 2019. She was born on August 22, 1975 in Marinette Wisconsin to Duane and Moira (Pelkey) Krzewina. During her high school years, Alyson was an avid athlete, participating in track and field, volleyball and basketball, going to state with the volleyball and basketball teams. She loved spending time at the family cabin on White Potato Lake, waterskiing and swimming, just being on the water. Alyson especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Audrina.
She is survived by her parents, her children; Shawna (Ruben Trinidad) Ruechel and Ryan (Kaitlyn Goffinet) Ruechel, granddaughter, Audrina Trinidad, brother, Billy Krzewina, sisters, Mary Salewski and Erin Kaye (Miguel) Jaimes and her cat, Mickey. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Alyson in death are her brother in law, Bobby Salewski and grandparents; Sherman and Helen Krzewina and Dr. Ralph and Myra Pelkey.
Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4715 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview from 9:00am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am, with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019