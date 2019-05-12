Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Amado V. Saldaña Obituary
Amado V. Saldaña

Green Bay - Amado V. Saldaña, 65, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born on November 22, 1953 in Uvalde, TX to Amado P. and Teresa (Villarreal) Saldaña.

Amado loved music and played numerous instruments. He enjoyed coffee and a smoke. Amado was an auto technician and loved fixing cars. He was also a talented artist who drew.

Amado is survived by his wife, LuAnne; his children, Armando, Armandina, Sulema, Saúl, Amado, Corey, Connie, Valerie, Felicia, Judy, Dallas, Brandon Teller, Rae Anne Teller; his siblings, Maro, Raúl, Gloria, Roy, Juan, Antonio, Federico, Alamar, Chester, Peter, Abel; and many many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Shannon; and brothers, Umero and Ricardo Saldaña.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, followed by a 7 p.m. Funeral Service with Antonio Saldaña officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019
