Amanda L. Robins
Pulaski - Amanda Lynn Robins (Mielcarek) was born in Clarkston, Washington, during a blizzard, on January 27, 1979, to Kenneth and Linda Mielcarek (Kozicki). She was brilliant and incredible, but also lonely and haunted. She transcended this plane, trading in her physical form for something new and beautiful, on September 22, 2020, the day of the autumnal equinox. She died before her time, but peacefully, and at home. She will be missed by all who knew her. Our hearts are broken. We wish she could have stayed.
She attended Glenbrook Grade School and graduated from Pulaski High School in 1997. As a youth, she was unique, thoughtful, inquisitive and never quite fit in with the crowd. Amanda went on to attend college at UW-Madison, then Stevens Point, Oshkosh and Green Bay. She studied at the Corcoran School of Art and Design.
Amanda was an artist and had the soul of a free spirit. Her writings, poetry, and photography are incredible and profoundly moving. She was well-traveled and had an expanded universe resulting in a vast community of diverse friends from all walks of life (musicians, lawyers, professors, writers, thinkers). Amanda could and did talk to anyone, with ease. She yearned for connection and companionship and many people found, in her, a dear friend who was accepting of difference and who embraced the "weird." The only prerequisites to a relationship with Amanda were intelligence, being able to think outside the box and a sense of humor.
Amanda was striking, charismatic, and glamorous. She lit up a room when entering, seeming like she stepped from the pages of a fashion magazine. Everyone enjoyed seeing the jaw-dropping looks she created from vintage and clearance clothing. She loved the dramatic and theatrical parts of life, starting with figure skating competitions as a child, and onward to band performances and rock shows and photography exhibits. When Amanda was present you knew it, and you wanted to be close to her.
Amanda loved the water. We think she was born half fish; she was almost named Catfisha. She was relaxed and happy while swimming, sailing or fishing. One of her favorite things was blue gill fishing with her dad, smoking a cigar and drinking a beer, even in a storm. Most of all, she loved the cold, blue-grey water of Lake Superior. When she was very little, she walked out into the water. She wanted to keep walking, but we had to pull her back.
She loved animals. She enjoyed horseback riding and had many pets over the years, even a tree frog. Her current "support" cat is named Ari R. Floofovitz. He is as quirky as she was, but she loved him dearly.
Another talent was cooking chef-quality meals. When you ate one of her creations, such as a wood- fire grilled steak with homemade bearnaise sauce, you were transported to another realm. She more than loved a good dark chocolate truffle or garden fresh green zebra tomato.
Amanda was complicated, creative, whip-smart, funny, kind, an amazing human being, but also troubled by physical pain and mental distress. She was fragile; the world and its struggles, and the realities of our times, were too much for her. She was fiercely loyal to her causes and always wished that our broken mental health system would be fixed. We are confident that she is now furthering her goal of conquering the known universe, but we miss her dearly. We did not have enough time.
Amanda is survived by her parents, Ken and Linda Mielcarek; aunts and uncles: Gary Kozicki (Sandy Gillis), Cheryl Kozicki, Jane (Steve) Ross, Kevin Kozicki, Pam Kozicki, Kim (Thomas) Flottemesch,
Judy Mielcarek, Sue Mielcarek; cousins: Alaina Kozicki, Karrie (Bear) Ouelette, Michael (fiancée Jess) Ross, Allison Ross, Dylan and Kamila Flottemesch, Anne (Bruce) Emmerson, Brenda (Chris) Kasper, Ben Mielcarek, and Maggie (Brook) Mielcarek.
She was preceded in death by grandparents: Jerry and Irene Kozicki, and Vic and Irene Mielcarek; uncles: Ron Mielcarek and Randy Mielcarek; an aunt, Sharon Mielcarek, and a cousin, Mike Mielcarek.
Friends are invited to gather with Amanda's family on Thursday, October 8th from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home in Pulaski to celebrate her life. A private family service will take place at 6:00 p.m.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to Amanda's family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com