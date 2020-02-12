|
|
Amanda Lynn Marcouiller
Appleton - Amanda Lynn Marcouiller, "forever" 37, lost her battle with addiction on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1982 in Iron Mountain, MI to Mark Marcouiller and Paula Jolly. Amanda loved sports and played soccer and baseball. She also enjoyed fishing, listening and dancing to 80's music, but most of all she loved spending time with her children.
She is survived by her children, Jordan Marcouiller, Anthony Quandt and Faith Jolly; her mother and step-father, Paula and Jon Jolly; father and step-mother, Mark and Shannon Marcouiller; brothers, Mark and Cory Marcouiller and Aiden Jolly; step-brother, Eddie Sundquist; maternal grandparents, Larry and Gloria Bierstaker; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Marcouiller and aunts, uncles, cousins and many other dear relatives and friends.
Amanda is preceded in death by her brother, Matthew Marcouiller and paternal grandfather, James Marcouiller.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 3:00 p.m. with Deacon John Bundra officiating. Cremation will take place after services and Amanda will be laid to rest at Saint Anthony's Cemetery at Niagara, WI. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Amanda's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
In lieu of flowers a memorial education fund has been established for Amanda's children.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020