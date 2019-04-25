Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:30 PM
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ambrose Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ambrose "Al" Adams


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ambrose "Al" Adams Obituary
Ambrose "Al" Adams

Pulaski - Ambrose "Al" Adams, 84, Pulaski, died peacefully Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, at his home. The son of the late John and Celia (LeGrave) Adams was born September 5, 1934, in Green Bay and moved to Casco as a young boy.

In 1953, Al married Arlene Ferron in Lincoln. She preceded him in death in 1955. On June 27, 1959, he married Marge Szymanski in Pulaski. The couple made their home in Pulaski. Al worked as a mechanic at Karcz Ford until his retirement.

Al loved spending time in the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. If the garage door was open there was beer in the fridge and polka music on the radio, which could be heard throughout the neighborhood (Al put speakers in the trees!) He enjoyed watching Westerns on television, all day any day.

Al was one of the good guys. "Honest Al" was a great dad and family man. He was also a good friend and neighbor and had many "buddies" at his favorite hangout, Wicka's.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Bradley (Pam) Adams, Casco, Terry (Wayne) Zellner, Luxemburg, Kevin (Karen) Adams, Pulaski, Rena (Brian) Kapka, Crystal Lake, IL; seven grandchildren: Chuck, Shannon, and D.J., Kimberly and Kayla, Matthew and Allyson; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Darlene) Adams, Green Bay; one sister, Rosella Vincent, Casco; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, in 1955; his second wife, Marge, in 2015; one brother-in-law, Edsil Vincent.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday with a wake service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone at Unity Hospice and, also, Colleen B. for all their loving care and concern.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now