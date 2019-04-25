|
Ambrose "Al" Adams
Pulaski - Ambrose "Al" Adams, 84, Pulaski, died peacefully Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019, at his home. The son of the late John and Celia (LeGrave) Adams was born September 5, 1934, in Green Bay and moved to Casco as a young boy.
In 1953, Al married Arlene Ferron in Lincoln. She preceded him in death in 1955. On June 27, 1959, he married Marge Szymanski in Pulaski. The couple made their home in Pulaski. Al worked as a mechanic at Karcz Ford until his retirement.
Al loved spending time in the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. If the garage door was open there was beer in the fridge and polka music on the radio, which could be heard throughout the neighborhood (Al put speakers in the trees!) He enjoyed watching Westerns on television, all day any day.
Al was one of the good guys. "Honest Al" was a great dad and family man. He was also a good friend and neighbor and had many "buddies" at his favorite hangout, Wicka's.
Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Bradley (Pam) Adams, Casco, Terry (Wayne) Zellner, Luxemburg, Kevin (Karen) Adams, Pulaski, Rena (Brian) Kapka, Crystal Lake, IL; seven grandchildren: Chuck, Shannon, and D.J., Kimberly and Kayla, Matthew and Allyson; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack (Darlene) Adams, Green Bay; one sister, Rosella Vincent, Casco; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene, in 1955; his second wife, Marge, in 2015; one brother-in-law, Edsil Vincent.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday with a wake service at 4:30 p.m. Visitation continues after 10:00 a.m. Monday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E Pulaski St., Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank everyone at Unity Hospice and, also, Colleen B. for all their loving care and concern.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019