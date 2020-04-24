|
Amy L. Falk
Green Bay - Amy L. Falk, 95, Green Bay, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Amy was born on November 24, 1924 in Bark River, Michigan, the daughter of the now late Gustave and Stella (Osmunson) Falk. Amy attended Secretary School in a College Program where she worked her entire career as an administrative assistant. She was employed at Cleereman Machine Company and later at Morley-Murphy where she retired after many years. Growing up on a farm, Amy always enjoyed nature and loved planting flowers outside her home on Bond Street. She was very faith filled and had such a gentle soul and when God said "come home good and faithful servant!" she answered. Amy was a longtime member of Central Assembly of God, where she freely gave of her time, and volunteered many hours. She loved crossword puzzles and enjoyed reading the paper and liked to keep up on current events.
Amy is survived by many close and special friends including Judy and John Enstrom.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Funeral Service will be held at Central Church with Pastor James Carlson Officiating. Burial at Barkriver Cemetery, Michigan on her families lot. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Fund has been established in her name. A special thank you to the staff of Caraton Commons and AseraCare for their support and loving care of Amy.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020