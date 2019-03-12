|
|
Andrea Carpenter
Freedom - Andrea Nicole Carpenter, 19, of Freedom, Wisconsin, passed away from an illness on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
This beautiful baby was born on June 8, 1999 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Greg and Debby (Specht) Carpenter.
Andrea was a magnificent soul who was always happy and loved to laugh. She faced many challenges in her short life, but her strength and courage through any event or issue was evident and admirable. Though Andrea was never able to use words, she taught us and many others so much about caring, compassion, tolerance, and most of all, unconditional love.
Andrea loved family gatherings. She would never stop smiling at all the hubbub, laughing or cheering for the Packers! Those who gave her any attention at all were not disappointed in what they received in return. When she smiled at you, her blue eyes absolutely sparkled!
Oh boy, did she ever love her brother! When Alex was born, Andrea really didn't like loud noise. That changed quickly. From early on, he loved giving his big sister, "Ada", big sloppy kisses. All through the years, she thought everything he did was hilarious.
Andrea is survived by her parents; her brother, Alex; her grandmother, Nancy Carpenter; aunts and uncles: Julie (Carpenter) and Rick Rosenberg, Jill (Carpenter) and Ron Baxter, Jacki (Carpenter) and Joe Englebert, Cindy (Specht) and Ron Wians, Gary and Meghan Specht, Sharon (Specht) and Jason Luepke; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by Earl Carpenter, grandfather; Brenda Specht, grandmother; and Marshall Specht, grandfather.
Services for Andrea will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, Black Creek, on Friday, March 15. 2019, with visitation from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 12:30 pm. Pastor Moira Finley will be officiating. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, Town of Lessor.
Andrea's life was enhanced by her special caregiver, Cindy Scheelk; special friends, Paula Driessen, Jenn Huebner, and Dana Reader, along with the other teaching staff and students at Freedom Schools. Special thank you to Pastor Moira Finley for her special love and support.
We would like to thank the staff at Appleton Regional Medical Center, ICU. Dr. Verma, Dr. Bellg, hospital clergy and so many special nurses helped us through the most difficult experience of our lives. To RN's, Sheri and Aubrey, we believe you were placed with us for a reason. We will never forget the wonderful care and support you provided to Andrea and our family.
Andrea, you have made us better people and have shown us the meaning of complete and unconditional love. It has been our pleasure and honor to care for and love you for these 19 short years. We are so proud of you and so very proud to be your mom and dad. We love you, Bear!
Online condolences may be express to Andrea's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019