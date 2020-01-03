|
|
Andrew C. Kruse-Ross
Green Bay - December 16, 1977 in Flint, Michigan to Gary and the late Kathy Diane Ross. He was a graduate of the University of Michigan studying writing but was most fond of difficult Irish literature. He moved to Green Bay in 2011 and eventually found work as the editor of the Chilton Times Journal before becoming the founding editor of Frankly Green Bay. He was active in all forms of volunteer work and believed that all people had value regardless of their situation in life. He was a fearless champion of kindness and generosity.
Andrew loved his wife and family above all else, but he also was fond of well-bred English Setters, fishing, playing ambient guitar, outdoor photography, taming and healing injured squirrels and writing poetry. As a student of Buddhism, his practice colored his remaining years with the belief that all of life, even the difficulties, should be embraced as life-serving lessons. Yet for all these attributes, he recently confessed that he did not yet understand the wind.
Andrew was an effortless comedian with a wit that was unparalleled. His laugh and the laughter he created will be missed.
Andrew is survived by his wife and partner of 20 years, Aimee Suzanne; father Gary Ross of Linden, Michigan; brother Patrick Kruse-Ross (Erica) of St. Clair Shores, Michigan; his Uncle Roger and Aunt Susan Lawcock of Bridgeport, Michigan; cherished cousins Chris Clolinger (Amy) and Jason Hauck (Jenny). All children were dear to him but he was especially fond of Cadigan, Delilah, Joey, Julien, Jacob, Maddison, Brendan, Riley, Izzabella, Case, Chance and Mariah. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Diane Ross (Kruse), his grandparents Elmer and Leona Grace Kruse, and his uncle Keith Kruse.
Visitation for Andrew will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 4pm-6pm. A prayer service will follow at 6pm. A private burial will be held in Hale, Mich. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020