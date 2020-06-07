Andrew "Andy" Wood
1996 - 2020
Andrew "Andy" Wood

Green Bay - Andrew "Andy" Hugh Wood, 23, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on August 29, 1996 in Green Bay to Kevin and Deborah (Denissen) Wood.

Andy graduated in 2015 from Green Bay West High School. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #5382, and a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Andy was also a long-time member of the Boy Scouts eventually achieving the Life Level. He had a quick wit and loved to spend his time cooking. He especially enjoyed being a god-father to his niece Abagail and spending time with his family. Andy was always willing to help anyone at any time. He will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Kevin and Deborah; his brother, Eric Wood, and his children, Kaylee, Devin, Colton; his brother, Gabriel Wood, and his daughter, Abagail; and his brother, Matthew Wood; grandmother, Therese Denissen; uncles, David Wood, Steven (Mary) Wood, Peter (Leanne) Denissen; aunts, Gaylene Wood, Michele (Jeff) Durfee, Susan (Craig) Glassmeyer, Lisa (Jack) Wrbanich, Renee (Dan) Brockman; and many other family members and friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Hugh Wood; grandfather, Peter M. Denissen; uncles, Hugh Wood, Gordon Wood; and an aunt, Nancy Shelton.

Friends may attend the public visitation at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9:30-11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., with Fr. Dave Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Andy's name to benefit St. Jude Parish.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
