Angela Renard
Algoma - Angela Mae Renard, 90, of Algoma, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019. She was born June 15, 1929, in Misere to John and Adele (LeDocq) Bouche. On Aug. 5, 1947, she married Howard J. Renard in Rosiere. They enjoyed over 72 years of marriage.
For many years, Angela was very instrumental in running the family cheese business with her husband. Faith and family were the most important parts of her life. She was a member of the Blue Army and made countless weekly trips to Champion to pray the rosary.
Angela loved gardening and was a wonderful cook who always believed "you don't have to be hungry to eat". She cherished her grandchildren and always looked forward to anytime spent with her family.
She is survived by her husband, 7 children, Gary (Bonnie) Renard, Sturgeon Bay; Joe (Judy) Renard, Sturgeon Bay; Mary (Neal) Bessett, Brussels; Brian (Tina) Renard, Brussels; Paul (Cindy) Renard, Green Bay; and John (Desray) Renard, West DePere; 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister Patsy Martin, in-laws, Emil Jandrin, Ron (Marilyn) Renard, and Gladys Bouche.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert; granddaughter Carrie; siblings, Margaret (Ray) Kaye, Harvey (Viola) Bouche, Leonard Bouche, Ruth (Earl) Lukes, Arlene (Wilfred) Jeanquart, June Jandrin, and Dixie Martin; parents-in-law Fred and Louise Renard.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at St. Francis and St. Mary Parish in Brussels. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Friends may call on Wednesday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay from 4:00 - 7:00 pm and at the church on Thursday from 9:30 am until the time of service. A prayer service is scheduled for 6:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
We couldn't have been loved any more by a mother and loving wife.
Special thanks to the staffs of Unity Hospice, Oak Creek Assisted Living and the multitude of care givers that has helped Angela over the last 8 years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019