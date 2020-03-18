|
|
Angeline Schultz
Shawano - Angeline "Angie" Joan (Leitzke) Schultz, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 after a courageous struggle with Parkinson's disease. Angie was born August 7, 1951 in a tiny hospital in Bonduel. She graduated from Bonduel Community High School in 1969, then attended UW-Oshkosh. On Valentine's Day, 1976, she married the love of her life, Merlyn "Merle" C. Schultz. For their honeymoon they went to Oahu, Hawaii where they stayed on Waikiki Beach.
Angie's main career the majority of her years was with Associated Mortgage (Associated Bank) where she worked for 25.5 years. Angie was hired to help Associated get started in retail lending in the secondary mortgage market and she did an amazing job. Associated became a successful and respected lender in this market.
Hawaii was the first of many adventures for Angie and Merle. They went back to Hawaii, traveled to England, Scotland, Austria, Germany, the Greek Mediterranean Land and Sea. They saw much of the western U.S. as well as islands such as the Florida Keys, Sanibel & Captiva, Pawley Island, SC, Vancouver Island, Cozumel, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and most of the Island of the Caribbean between Antigua and Grenada. Adventures while traveling included snorkeling, horseback riding in the mountains, parasailing, hot air ballooning, white water rafting, kayaking the Snake River, Wyoming and Arkansas River, Colorado. They stayed at various spots in Mexico, the Smoky Mountains, and Western Canada Province with their dear Canadian friends, Colleen and Gord French. Angie was most proud of their extensive hike down to Phantom Ranch, the bottom of the Grand Canyon, where they stayed for two days and then hiked back up.
Angie loved the people around her and was known for being an advocate who could move mountains for those around her. A few projects she was especially proud of was getting an ordinance in place on the outskirts of Green Bay, Forest Road to prohibit gun hunting in the residential area. She did this following an accident where a bullet went through the wall of a neighbor's house. She worked diligently on this to ensure the families of the neighborhood would be protected. She also worked on the Born Learning Trail created by Pathways Shawano. Merle took care of making the wooden animals while Angie meticulously painted them. Angie had a deep love of nature and she wanted to inspire that in children. This path at Kuckuk Park in Shawano provides kids an opportunity to explore nature and learn about different animals along the way. She also worked with Merle to makes 100's of rocking horses for family, friends and donations. She worked hard with representatives and got neighborhood petitions to get broadband started in her current home area. She knew the importance of high speed internet in today's age. Because she knew it wasn't about computers, it was about people. It was about being able to see her great-niece's piano recital online, and see photos of friends and family she and others couldn't be close with geographically. It was about connecting and relationships that could happen through technology.
Angie was always there for anyone in need. Although Angie was never a biological mother, she mothered so many. She was especially fond of her time with her brother Matthew Leitzke who had some special needs as well as her niece Amy who lost her mother at a young age.
Angie and Merle had a unique gift. They could keep themselves busy while never being too busy for the people around them. Angie will be remembered especially for the thoughtful words and time she put into making cards for the people she loved. She was a writer and although never published officially, many of her great nieces and nephews are privileged to have photo books that she made with her own photography and words. Angie's love of nature, attention to detail and smile that lit up a room will not be soon forgotten. Angie loved life, she loved people and she loved Jesus. We are forever thankful for her life well lived.
Angie will be missed by her husband, Merle Schultz; siblings, Dolly (Wayne) Schultz, West Bend, Dan (Debi) Leitzke, Roscoe, IL, Sally (David) Richter, Navarino, Larry J. (Connie) Leitzke, Bonduel, and Matthew Leitzke, Bonduel; sisters-in-law, Patricia Peters, Joan (Jack) Fischer; and brother-in-law Wayne (Dolly) Schultz, along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Larry and Marcie Leitzke; brother-in-law, Orlin Peters; a niece, Jenny Leitzke; and a nephew, Robert "Bobby" Richter.
Special thank you to the ThedaCare at Home Hospice, especially Katie, Audra and Jolene. Also thank you to all the members of Hope Community Church for their support for Angie during her time and those who visited, brought gifts and goodies. Especially Cassie and Pastor John.
There will be a celebration of life on Angie's Birthday, August 7th at their residence by the river, weather permitting. In lieu of flowers, any memorial gifts should go to Hope Community Church, 302 Tristan Drive, Shawano, WI, 54166.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020