Angeline "Angie" Zellner
Green Bay - Angeline "Angie" M. Zellner, 84, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1934, in Champion, WI, to the late John and Doris (Ettien) Vanness. Angie married Marvin Zellner on June 28, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Champion and were together for 52 years before Marvin passed in 2004.
Angie enjoyed many hobbies such as, bowling, camping, fishing, and traveling. She especially loved going to her and Marvin's trailer in Crivitz. Angie was fascinated with the squirrels and loved feeding and watching them for hours. She was one of the charter members of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Angie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a foster mother for many children over the years.
Angie will be sadly missed by her children, Jeff Zellner, Linda (Phelps) Zellner and Kevin (Tami) Zellner; grandchildren, Jason Zellner, Justin Zellner, Jerome Zellner, Nicole (Kyle) Bonin, and Genio Phelps; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Dezarie; her sister, Darlene (Ron) Jacobs; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Leroy (Linda) Zellner, Dick Deterville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Zellner; grandchildren, Jeremy and Patrick Phelps; sister, Lavern Deterville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Larry (Judy) Zellner, and Armella (Ruben) Rentmeester.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Sunday, March 3, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a parish wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., Monday, March 4, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral mass. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019