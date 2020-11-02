1/1
Angie R. Haferman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angie R. Haferman

Green Bay - After 99 years a heart stopped beating. Angeline (Olszewski) Haferman was born September 25, 1921 to Frank and Bridget Olszewski. Angie married Roy Haferman in 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Roy passed away in 1994.

Angie had her only daughter, Diane, who cared for her till the end. Angie had many jobs like a colorist for a photo shop, a health coordinator for the school system, a hostess, and a cleaner. Angie enjoyed traveling, eating out, listening to Big Band music and watching the Packers.

Angie is survived by her daughter, Diane Zimmer; two sisters, Lorraine Nash of Wisconsin Rapids, Deanna Stranz of Sierra Vista, Arizona; a grandson, Troy (Carmen) Zimmer and a great grandson, Griffin of Colgate, Wisconsin; one sister in law and a brother in law in Wisconsin Rapids. Angie is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Angie is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents and in laws; a son in law, Glenn Zimmer; three brothers in law and one sister in law.

Angie was a member of the Jehovah Witness. Inurnment will take place at Fort Howard Mausoleum. A zoom memorial will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 2 pm; for information please contact the family or Mike Garsow.

Angie's family would like to thank the doctors and friends for their help and prayers, especially Woodside for the great care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Angie's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved