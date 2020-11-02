Angie R. HafermanGreen Bay - After 99 years a heart stopped beating. Angeline (Olszewski) Haferman was born September 25, 1921 to Frank and Bridget Olszewski. Angie married Roy Haferman in 1946 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Roy passed away in 1994.Angie had her only daughter, Diane, who cared for her till the end. Angie had many jobs like a colorist for a photo shop, a health coordinator for the school system, a hostess, and a cleaner. Angie enjoyed traveling, eating out, listening to Big Band music and watching the Packers.Angie is survived by her daughter, Diane Zimmer; two sisters, Lorraine Nash of Wisconsin Rapids, Deanna Stranz of Sierra Vista, Arizona; a grandson, Troy (Carmen) Zimmer and a great grandson, Griffin of Colgate, Wisconsin; one sister in law and a brother in law in Wisconsin Rapids. Angie is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.Angie is preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents and in laws; a son in law, Glenn Zimmer; three brothers in law and one sister in law.Angie was a member of the Jehovah Witness. Inurnment will take place at Fort Howard Mausoleum. A zoom memorial will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 2 pm; for information please contact the family or Mike Garsow.Angie's family would like to thank the doctors and friends for their help and prayers, especially Woodside for the great care they provided.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Angie's name.