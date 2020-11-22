1/1
Angus M. "Scotty" McLean
1937 - 2020
Angus M. "Scotty" McLean

Green Bay - Angus M. "Scotty" McLean, 83, Green Bay, passed away at home Friday evening, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born Feb. 6, 1937, in Harrisville, MI, he is the son of the late Burt M. and Frieda E. (Doyle) McLean. Angus had served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He married Mary E. Fagg on Feb. 15, 1958, at St. Ann's Church in Harrisville, MI. Angus worked at Harrisville Tool and Die for several years. Angus and his young family relocated to Wisconsin in 1960. He had worked various jobs to support his family before concluding an 18 year career as a truck driver. The couple are members of Saints Peter and Paul Church. Angus enjoyed his membership in the Eagle's Club, Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post #11. He will be remembered for his love of bowling and traveling on his 1970 Harley Davidson Electra Glide Shovelhead with his dear wife. Angus also appreciated the great outdoors, including fishing, hunting and his time golfing.

Angus is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Peter Spude, Sturgeon Bay and Diana "DeDe" and Mitch Veynovich, Ormond Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Megan Little, Erika Spude and Jonathan Galbraith; three great-grandchildren, Malcolm, Zoenell, and Zoemarr; and very dear friends, Phil and Joanne Chapados.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Orville.

A private family service was held. Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the kind members with the ambulance service.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
