Anita M. Rupar
Green Bay - Anita M. Rupar, 57, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love November 22, 2019. Anita Marie (Jordan) Rupar was July 1, 1962 in Green Bay to Yvonne "Penny" (Doxtator) Jordan and Bruce Jordan. She enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, swimming at the lake, camping, and barbecues. Even though she didn't eat fish or even touching them, she loved the time spent with her husband. She was a die hard Packers fan. Music was a passion of hers and she loved all genres. She fought a courageous battle the last 7 months. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten.
Anita is survived by her husband Walter S. Rupar II; her loving daughters Ruth Rosas, Veronica Rosas, Adrianna Rosas, and Minnie Rupar; her sons Bruce Jordan, Dale Jordan, Juan Rosas, Aaron Rupar, and Walter Rupar III; as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren. She is also survived by her father Bruce Jordan, mother Yvonne (Doxtator) Jordan, her siblings: Sue Ann Jordan, Alan Jordan, Yvette "Evie" (Jerry) Jordan, Diana (Russ) Jordan, Nicole (Roger) Napier, Brian Jordan, and Tracy Jordan. Anita was preceded in death by her son Andres Rosas, many aunts and uncles and her grandparents.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 N. Tenth St, De Pere, WI. Oneida Hymns Singers at 2:30 PM with a short service to follow at 3:00 PM.
If you would like to bring a dish to pass for a meal after the service it would be welcomed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019