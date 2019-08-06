Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Delzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer Obituary
Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer

Suamico - Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer, 66, Suamico, unexpectedly walked across her rainbow bridge on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Anita spent endless hours as Founder of Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue the past 21 years. Her greatest joy was rescuing abandoned and neglected German Shepherds, showing and giving these dogs the love and companionship they so deserved. Countless rescues and forever home placements fulfilled Anita's mission to M.L.G.S.D.R.

Anita married the love of her life, Paul Delzer on Oct. 23, 1976. Together they raised two daughters, Sabrina and Amber Delzer.

She is survived by her husband Paul; daughters Sabrina and Amber; grandsons Noah Delzer and Logan Goin; mother-in-law Joan Delzer. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Nelson; brother Marty Nelson; sister Barbara Tenor, and father-in-law George H. Delzer.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Wirtley officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to M.L.G.S.D.R. in Anita's memory will be greatly appreciated.

A special thanks to Deacon Darrell, Chaplain Heather and the ER staff of St. Mary's Hospital for their loving care of Anita and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now