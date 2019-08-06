|
|
Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer
Suamico - Anita Mae (Nelson) Delzer, 66, Suamico, unexpectedly walked across her rainbow bridge on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Anita spent endless hours as Founder of Mit Liebe German Shepherd Dog Rescue the past 21 years. Her greatest joy was rescuing abandoned and neglected German Shepherds, showing and giving these dogs the love and companionship they so deserved. Countless rescues and forever home placements fulfilled Anita's mission to M.L.G.S.D.R.
Anita married the love of her life, Paul Delzer on Oct. 23, 1976. Together they raised two daughters, Sabrina and Amber Delzer.
She is survived by her husband Paul; daughters Sabrina and Amber; grandsons Noah Delzer and Logan Goin; mother-in-law Joan Delzer. Further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Margaret Nelson; brother Marty Nelson; sister Barbara Tenor, and father-in-law George H. Delzer.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Wirtley officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to M.L.G.S.D.R. in Anita's memory will be greatly appreciated.
A special thanks to Deacon Darrell, Chaplain Heather and the ER staff of St. Mary's Hospital for their loving care of Anita and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019