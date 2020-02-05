|
Ann Arveson
Denmark - Ann C. Arveson, age 77, passed away February 2, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison. The daughter of the late Elmer and Anna (Zima) Haltaufterheide was born July 21, 1942. She graduated Denmark High School in 1960 and on May 15, 1965 she married Bernard "Bernie" Arveson and had the first ever wedding reception at Fox Hills Resort. Ann worked for Land O' Lakes for over 30 years as a bookkeeping clerk. She was well involved in the community as a Boy and Girl Scout leader, and served many years on the village election board in Denmark. Ann loved camping in the Northwoods, shopping and having a glass of beer at night. She loved her dogs Snickers and Buddy and was accompanied on many trips to Arizona by Snickers.
Survivors include her daughter Wendy (Allen) Williams, and her son Josh (Deseree) Arveson; son Scott Arveson; siblings: Gary (Karen) Haltaufterheide, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, and dear friend Penny.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie; siblings: Randy, Bud and Dale.
Private family services will be held. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers of St. Vincent Hospital Critical Care and Select Specialty Hospital in Madison for their tremendous care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020