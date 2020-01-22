|
Ann E. Courtney
Green Bay - Ann E. Courtney, 85, Green Bay, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Ann was born on June 23, 1934, in Marquette, Michigan the daughter of the now late John and Lauretta (Caderatte) Courtney. She was a graduate of Baraga High School and upon graduation, Ann joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1952 where she was able to further her education obtaining her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, MO. Sr. Ann then proceeded to enter the Masters Program at the St. Louis University. She was in education the majority of her career, teaching grades 3-8 and was also a school counselor for grades K-8. Sr. Ann wore many hats and covered areas in building maintenance works and was a Case Manager in the Elder Service Program.
Ann is survived by a brother-in-law Chuck McGee, and many special nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: infant Joan M. Courtney, Mary L. McGee, one brother and sister-in-law: John F (Lori) Courtney.
Gathering of family and friend will be held from 1:30 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 130 St. Matthew Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Ann Froelich officiating. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Woodside Lutheran Home and Unity Hospice for all of the loving care and devotion shown to Ann~ your kindness will never be forgotten.
"We love you Aunt Ann, intercede for us."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020