Ann E. Forseth
Suamico - Ann E. (Laehn) Forseth of Suamico, 53, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Ann was born on November 15, 1965 in Green Bay to Charles and Dorothy (Heinz) Laehn. She graduated from De Pere High School, Class of 1984. Ann attended NWTC August 1984-May 1985 and graduated with a Barbering Degree. She then attended a 2-year apprentice program and earned her Barber Managers license.
Ann met Todd in November 1987, while he was on leave from the Air Force. Later, on May 21, 1994, Ann married her best friend at St. Mary's Church in De Pere. Ann cut hair for 33 years, 20 of those years at Michael's Styling Center in Howard. Her last job being at Sunsations Hair Salon, before giving it up because of her cancer. She had a close connection to many of her clients.
Ann enjoyed spending time with her girls and husband, taking care of her flowers, shopping, baking, crafting and going on vacations especially Florida. She also loved to spend time with family and friends.
Ann is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Todd; daughters, Brittany and Brooke. She is further survived by her father, Charles Laehn, De Pere; brothers Gregory Laehn and his sons Taylor, Spencer and Connor, Green Bay; Joseph Laehn, Green Bay; her sisters Joan Laehn, and her daughter Ericka Schweiner, Green Bay; Catherine (Gary Adkins), Howard and their daughters, Tory and Tara Adkins; father-in-law, Ralph Forseth (friend, Linda), Chase; mother-in-law, Bette Smith, Ashwaubenon; Sisters-in-law, Cheryl Forseth (Eric Truesdale), Elkhorn, and their sons Jacob, Grant and Luke; Julie Forseth, De Pere and her kids Eli, Sianna, Travis and Lamiar.
Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Laehn; her niece Tessa Schweiner, her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Ann's life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 with visitation from 9 a.m. until noon with the service beginning at noon at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N Tenth Street in De Pere. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
The Forseth & Laehn family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their compassion and the staff of Green Bay Oncology, Dr. G and all the nurses at St. Mary's Cancer Center. Your kind heart and dedication will not be forgotten.
Cancer affects everyone at some point. Our family asks that you consider donating in some way to a local cancer center or organization near you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019