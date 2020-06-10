Ann G. Russell
Green Bay - Ann G. Russell, age 87, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born February 14, 1933 in Lafayette, Indiana, daughter of the late Charles Donald and Mildred Seymour Greenman. She graduated from Attica High School, Attica, Indiana, Class of 1951 and attended Purdue University.
After leaving Purdue, the following twenty years were spent in Niagara and Neenah, Wisconsin, Iron Mountain, Michigan and Dayton and Canton, Ohio. In 1975 she moved to Green Bay, where she resided until her death. She retired from Schneider National in 1998 after 20 years of work.
Ann loved to travel to see her family and to enjoy adventures with her strong circle of friends who shared her many interests. It was not uncommon for her to be playing cards, weaving baskets or out at live performances around the Green Bay area.
Ann is survived by her children: Jill Laird-Sanders and husband Bill of Maui, Hawaii, Rick Russell and wife Karen of Monon, Indiana and Judy Purman and husband Paul of St. Paul, Minnesota. She has 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held by Ann's family at a later date when she will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery, Attica, Indiana. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to FOCUS Minnesota, (http://www.focusmn.weebly.com), 550 Rice Street, St. Paul, 55103) or St. Joseph Homeless Shelter (https://www.stjohnhomelessshelter.org) in Ann's name are appreciated.
Ann's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caretakers with Unity Hospice and the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence for their excellent care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.