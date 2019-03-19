|
Ann Heinz
Shawano - Ann L. Heinz, age 92 of the Town of Lessor, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born on June 12, 1926 in Disco, Wisconsin, she is the daughter of the late Hans Peter and Clara Palma (Erickson) Christensen. On April 7, 1945, Ann was united in marriage to Dallas Heinz, who preceded her in death on August 14, 2012. The couple were members of Our Savior Lutheran Church in the Town of Lessor, where Ann was a member of the Ladies' Aid, as well as a Sunshine Lady. Ann enjoyed playing cards, adored her flower gardens, and lovingly made a 'care bear' for each one of her grandchildren.
She is survived by: her children, James (Helen) Heinz of Little Suamico, Dallas (Linda) Heinz of Green Bay and Stephen Heinz of Howard; her grandchildren, Dan (Kathy) , Greg (significant other, Sahara), Amy (Aaron), Tina (Todd), Jonathon (Jillanne), Jill, Jodi (Tim), Jason (Cathy) and Tammy (Craig); 23 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Don (Barb) Christensen of Pittsfield. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and five siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in the Town of Lessor with Rev. Wayne Garman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019