Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shepherd of the Prairie Moravian Church
Fargo, ND
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Shepherd of the Prairie Moravian Church
Fargo, ND
Ann L. LaFortune


1935 - 2019
Ann L. LaFortune Obituary
Ann L. LaFortune

Fargo,ND - Ann L. LaFortune, 83, Fargo passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Fargo.

Ann was born April 24, 1935 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Carl and Laura (Dickey) Giesler. She graduated from East High School in 1953. She married Rev. Joseph LaFortune on June 7, 1955 at East Green Bay Moravian Church. She worked in Bethlehem, PA for several years while Joseph attended seminary. They were on the mission field in Alaska before moving to Alberta, Canada. They also lived in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Northfield, Minnesota, Leonard, North Dakota and finally retiring to Fargo in 1995. Rev Joseph passed away on October 29, 2016.

She worked in Special Education in its infancy. She was always there to help her husband in whatever jobs needed to be done in all aspects of the church. She was very active in women's fellowship in the Moravian Church. Her grandchildren were her life, and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her children, Richard LaFortune, Minneapolis, MN, Guy LaFortune, Fargo, ND, Amy (Lowell) Hewitt, Fargo, ND; 2 grandchildren, Cody Hewitt, Fargo, ND and Bailey Hewitt, Shorewood, WI and several nieces, nephews and special cousin, Fran Huetter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Ruth, Jane, Paul, Carl, Grace and John.

Celebration of Ann's Life: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shepherd of the Prairie Moravian Church, Fargo with visitation starting at 1:00 P.M.

Memorials preferred to Shepherd of the Prairie Moravian Church Women's Fellowship, 6151 25th St. S., Fargo ND 58104.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, ND.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
