Ann M. Renel
Oconto Falls - Ann M. Renel, 82, Oconto Falls, died Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019 at a Green Bay area hospital. She was born February 25, 1937 in Oconto Falls to Clarence and Anne (Young) Beaumia. Ann grew up in Oconto Falls where she attended school, graduating from Oconto Falls High School with the class of 1953.
On July 3, 1954 she married James Renel at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. Ann lived all of her life in Oconto Falls where she worked as a nurses aide at the local nursing home. Through Children International, she sponsored two children in the Philippines.
Survivors include her five children, Gary (Tammie) Renel, Wausau; Randy (Anne) Renel, Oconto Falls; Jeff (Sharon) Renel, Pulaski; Chad (Luanne) Renel, Michelle (Brian) Beyer, all of Oconto Falls; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Beaumia, Oconto Falls; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, three brothers Bob (Shirley), Jim (Toots) and George Beaumia and two sisters, Betty (Doug) Bostedt and Barbara (Ed) Nockerts.
Visitation will be held after 11am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 2pm Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Joel Sember officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
The Renel family would like to thank the nurses and staffs of St. Clare ER, St. Mary's ICU and Atrium Post Acute Care in Oconto Falls for the care and concern shown Ann during their time together.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 20 to June 22, 2019