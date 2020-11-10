1/2
Ann Margaret Krause
Ann Margaret Krause

Ann Margaret Krause, 56, entered eternal life on November 7, 2020. Ann was born on October 15, 1964 to the late Peter G. and Mary R. (O'Loughlin) Krause. She was born with cerebral palsy which left her to need a wheelchair and special care her entire life. Ann enjoyed music and the company of others. She enjoyed going to the CP Center and doing all the activities and being with her friends.

Ann is survived by her sister Pamela Krause; brother Peter J. Krause and his wife Carrie; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per family wishes, the service for Ann will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the CP Center in Green Bay. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

Special thanks from the family to Unity Hospice and to the staff at Glenhaven (HIL) and the CP Center for the years of caring, comfort and love. Thank you all for being there for Ann and her family. Hope everyone that knew and cared for Ann can take comfort in knowing that she is out of her wheelchair and is dancing and singing in heaven.

He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever. (Revelation 21:4, NLT)








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
