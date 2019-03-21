|
|
Ann Marie (Moureau) Minor
Green Bay - Ann Marie (Moureau) Minor, 89, Green Bay, continued her journey on March 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born May 18, 1929, in Sobieski, she is the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Kuss) Matusczeski. Ann was a faithful employee of Larson Canning Company for 29 years, retiring in 1991. She married Merle M. Minor, April 8, 1972, in Green Bay. Ann was a long-time member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish where she was active in the St. Elizabeth Altar Society and as a greeter. She enjoyed bowling, darts, and also participated in water aerobics all the way up to the end. Above all else, Ann loved her family.
Ann is survived by 11 children, Richard (Rae), Suzanne, Carol (Randy), Janice, Roger (Stacy), Jim (Peggy), Bonnie, Cindy, Victoria, Robert, and Gloria (Don); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Chet Matusczeski; a special Godchild, Judy; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Edwin Moureau; her second husband, Merle Minor; three children, William, David, and John; a grandson, Jesse; and a great-grandson, Zachary.
Visitation at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Friday, March 22, 2019, from 12 noon until the time of the funeral. Funeral Mass 2pm Friday at the Cathedral with Rev. Anthony V. Cirignani, OFM and Rev. Robert E. Rhyner, officiating with Deacon Paul Umentum assisting. Entombment in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence.
Ann's family extends a special thank you to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, and to her many friends at the CP Center.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019