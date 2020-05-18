|
|
Ann Peterson
Green Bay - Ann L. Peterson, 63, passed away on May 15, 2020. The daughter of the late Allen and Barbara (Kinney) Peterson was born on June 29, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI.
Ann was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, Class of 1974. Shen then went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from UWGB and her Masters in Fine Arts (Photography) from UW Milwaukee. Ann enjoyed her coffee, trips to TJ Maxx, and attending dog agility competitions. She loved her pets dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Ann is survived by her brother, William (Judy) Peterson; nephew, Robert (Tara) Peterson, and their children, Reegan, Ava, Wesley, and Kinsley; niece, Kayla Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will be holding a private memorial service in remembrance of Ann. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. To send cards to the family, please send to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Ann Peterson.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020