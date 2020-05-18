Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Peterson


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Peterson Obituary
Ann Peterson

Green Bay - Ann L. Peterson, 63, passed away on May 15, 2020. The daughter of the late Allen and Barbara (Kinney) Peterson was born on June 29, 1956 in Manitowoc, WI.

Ann was a graduate of Green Bay West High School, Class of 1974. Shen then went on to get her Bachelor's Degree from UWGB and her Masters in Fine Arts (Photography) from UW Milwaukee. Ann enjoyed her coffee, trips to TJ Maxx, and attending dog agility competitions. She loved her pets dearly. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Ann is survived by her brother, William (Judy) Peterson; nephew, Robert (Tara) Peterson, and their children, Reegan, Ava, Wesley, and Kinsley; niece, Kayla Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will be holding a private memorial service in remembrance of Ann. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. To send cards to the family, please send to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to the family of Ann Peterson.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -