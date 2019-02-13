|
|
Ann Rita Foley
Oconto - Our precious mother, Ann Rita Foley, 86, Green Bay, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. Rita was born August 6, 1932 in Oconto to the late Charles and Eleanor (VanRossom) Foley. Rita was happiest when spending time with her kids and grandkids. Family meant everything to her. She especially enjoyed lunch excursions & shopping with family, if chocolate was involved even better. After high school, Rita did some modeling in Chicago then moved to Green Bay to attend secretarial school. She had a beautiful singing voice and even recorded a record. She passed on her love of animals to her six children. She had the most generous giving heart. At the nursing home where she most recently lived, Rita took care of the people at her dining table, making sure they had everything they needed for the meal. She even moved back to her childhood home to take care of her aging mother. She was very popular with the nursing staff who on their day off, would sometimes bring their children in to visit her. She had best sense of humor and with a twinkle in her eye could make anyone laugh.
Rita is survived by four daughters, Eileen (Steve) Fritsch, Lori (Terry) Wheeler, Bonnie Lutzow, Rosanne (Mark) Hall; two sons, Mark (Kari) Blaser, Karl (Judy Derks) Blaser; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, two sisters, one grandchild and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 2 to 3 PM Friday, February 15, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 3PM Friday at the funeral home by Fr. Dave Schmidt. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
A special thank you to Grancare Nursing Center for their care of Rita.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019