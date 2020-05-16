|
|
Anna "Ann" Emily Mabry
Green Bay - Anna (Ann) Emily Mabry, 85, of Green Bay, passed away surrounded by her children on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 14, 1934 the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Vlnik) Ivaska.
Ann attended Steinmetz High School in Chicago, and married Thomas Morici on April 29, 1953. After Thomas' death she met and married James Mabry on September 24, 1969 in Chicago, IL. They moved to Wausaukee, WI in 1975. Ann was a member of Community Lutheran Church in McAllister, WI. She was a homemaker and bookkeeper for most of her life. Ann enjoyed puzzles, card games, and socializing with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn A. (Craig) Eichinger, Thomas J. (Marianne) Mabry, and Jamie H. (Jeremy Keyser) Mabry; grandchildren, Steven and Brian Eichinger, Emily and Colin Mabry.
Ann was preceded in death by her husbands, James S. Mabry, and Thomas Morici; her parents; her brothers George and Miro Ivaska; and her granddaughter, Ashley Schaut.
Visitation and services will accommodate social distancing, and will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home (305 N. Tenth St. De Pere) from 4pm until 7pm. Guests may remain in their car to visit with the family at the front entrance. Guests wishing to pay their final respects to Ann are welcome to park and enter the back entrance where Ryan staff will guide them into the chapel. A private prayer service will be held at 7pm at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Hueter presiding. Online condolences can be expressed at www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers the family would encourage donations to be made to Unity Hospice in Ann's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020